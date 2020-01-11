BJP MLA criticises Kumaraswamy

Taking a dig at former Chief Minister H.D. Kumarswamy on releasing CDs of the recent Mangaluru violence over the CAA issue, BJP MLA Narasimha Naik (Raju Gowda) from Surpur said that “He (Mr. Kumarswamy) was a film producer before entering politics and he knows how to edit videos.” He was talking with reporters in Yadgir on Friday evening.

Mr. Naik, who was then associated with Mr. Kumara swamy and contested on a JD(S) ticket in the 2013 general elections and after defeat joined the BJP, said Mr. Kumaraswamy should refrain from “cheap politics” and work to protect the interests of the people instead of releasing “edited videos.”

Asking Mr. Kumaraswamy why he delayed releasing videos, the MLA said that the former Chief Minister could have released them immediately after the police had done so to prove his claims.

“I would suggest that he visit flood-hit areas and stay there for the night to bring problems to the notice of the government and find out solutions,” Mr. Naik said.

Asked about the JNU violence and Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone’ s visit to JNU, he said that “Police provided evidence on the violence and some actors acted as per someone’s direction, not on their own. We can only watch Deepika in movies. There is nothing to comment about her.”

To another question, he said he will not put pressure on Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to induct him into the Cabinet. “Every MLA will have an ambition to become a Minister, including me. But I will obey the high command decision and do service.”