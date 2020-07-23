BJP Ministers refute charges and question timing of allegations

Under attack from the Opposition Congress that has alleged irregularities in purchase of medical equipments to fight COVID-19, five BJP Ministers came together on Thursday to defend the Government, accusing the Congress of “spreading lies” to tarnish the government and its efforts.

While they contradicted the Congress claims of money spent so far and allegations of corruption, the Ministers (among whom Health Minister B. Sriramulu was conspicuous by his silence) took a moral high ground and also questioned the timing of the allegations, amidst the pandemic, made by the Congress leaders, including former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar.

‘No moral ground’

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the former Chief Minister had “no moral ground” to question the present government since corruption was rampant when Congress was in power. Such false allegations were being made since there is tussle within the Congress, he said. Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar dug out a 2017-2018 CAG report that had questioned the purchases in the Health Department.

“We are ready to face any inquiry. All the details of purchases will be placed during the legislature session. It is unfortunate that the Congress is targeting the government. There has been no corruption in purchases of medical equipment or medicines,” Dr. Sudhakar defended. “We have worked transparently. Nowhere in the country have such allegations been made by the Opposition. Also, these purchases are subject to audit,” he added. Further, he said such accusations were “demoralising the officials” who are working non-stop to fight the pandemic.

Mr. Bommai accused the former Chief Minister of mixing up the proposed cost and approved cost and misleading people. “There is a difference between proposed cost and approved cost. Making these kind of allegations during COVID-19 pandemic is inhuman and Congress is trying to politically gain from the pandemic,” he said. Further, he said: “You [Mr. Siddaramaiah] do not have any morals left to question BJP government as there was corruption in everything during your rule.”

When asked why was the government hesitant to institute an inquiry into purchases, he said: “Inquiry can be held on the basis of some truth and not on false allegations.”

Taking a turn to defend the expenditure in Labour Department, Minister Shivaram Hebbar said that the department had so far spent ₹892 crore (as against Mr. Siddaramaiah’s claim of ₹1,000 crore) of which ₹814 crore was direct beneficiary transfer to construction workers while about ₹72 crore was spent on providing prepared food and dry ration kits.

Terming the Opposition as “irresponsible” that made allegations without credible evidence, Revenue Minister R. Ashok claimed not a penny had been paid for making the 10,000-bed COVID Care Centre at BIEC. “We are still discussing whether to purchases beds or hire it on rent,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwanth Narayan defended the cost of purchase of PPE kits initially and pointed out that from March to May, PPE kits were not being manufactured in India, and that Karnataka bought 3 lakh kits from China. The cost of some imported kits at that time was ₹2,100 while it is now available at ₹570.