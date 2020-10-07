BJP likely to announce choice today

The BJP is expected to announce names of candidates for the bypolls on Thursday.

According to sources in the party State unit, the central leadership has indicated the announcement may be made on Thursday and the central election committee may clear the name of Munirathna, former MLA, for Rajarajeshwarinagar, and Rajesh Gowda for Sira.

The BJP core committee has recommended the names of party leader Tulasi Muniraju Gowda along with that of Mr. Munirathna for the Rajarajeshwarinagar seat. Similarly, it has recommended three names – Dr. Rajesh Gowda, S.R. Gowda, and B.K. Manjunath for Sira.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa is said to be strongly backing the candidature of Mr. Munirathna on the grounds that the party had assured him ticket while convincing him to quit Assembly membership to topple the then coalition government headed by H.D. Kumaraswamy. However, the ball is in the court of the party high command. October 16 is the last day for filling nominations.