BJP leader accuses MLA of manhandling wife

Nagesh Naik, BJP leader from Mahalingpur in Bagalkot district, has alleged that his wife and member of the Mahalingpur Town Muncipal Council (TMC) Chandani Naik, suffered a miscarriage after Siddu Savadi, MLA, pushed her from the steps of the TMC on November 9.

The MLA pushed her, along with two fellow members of the TMC, to stop them from voting in the elections to the posts of president and vice-president, he said. He and his supporters had succeeded in stopping Godavari Bat from entering the hall, but Ms. Naik and Savita Hurakadli managed to vote, Mr. Naik said. The MLA and BJP leaders were trying to stop

A video of the incident had been shared widely on social media after two days. It showed that police officers stood within nudging distance of the MLA, but did not prevent him from pushing the women or rush in to protect them. Mr. Naik released a video in which he alleged that he would go to court against the attack on his wife. He said that his wife had suffered the fate as the MLA and his supporters had pushed her. “My wife was three months pregnant,” he said.

Mr. Savadi described the miscarriage as fake news. “I have heard Ms. Naik underwent tubectomy operation six years ago. So, there is no chance of her having suffered a miscarriage. She has a son and a daughter already,” he told journalists at Terdal in Bagalkot district. I have touched her , only to protect her like a brother. I have great respect for women. It was the Congress members who assaulted the women. Congress members are making it an issue only to malign me, he said. He said he would request Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to conduct an enquiry so that his name was cleared.

Lokesh J., SP, said three cases had been filed.