BJP is prepared to form government if coalition comes apart, says Yeddyurappa

Though the former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda clarified that he had not predicted midterm polls in Karnataka, the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday declared that it would not allow snap polls to be imposed on the people of the State.

“The BJP is fully prepared to form an alternative government if the present setup collapses,” maintained BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa in a statement here. “In the event of the collapse of the Janata Dal (S)–Congress coalition government, we, having a solid bloc of 105 members in the 224-member Assembly, will explore all the constitutional provisions to form a stable government in the State and we will form the government,” he said.

“We are firmly against holding any snap polls to the State Assembly as four years are left for its term to end. People do not want one more elections now. People of the State are keenly watching the ongoing developments and they are fed up with the non-performance of the coalition government,” he said.

“Mr. Gowda may have entered into a secret pact with the Congress high command to go for a snap polls to teach a lesson to State Congress leaders who are against his Chief Minister-son or he is trying to blackmail Congress legislators who have expressed no-confidence in Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy,” Mr. Yeddyurappa alleged.

He challenged Congress leaders to tackle the father-son duo and come out of the coalition setup. Meanwhile, Union Minister and BJP leader D.V. Sadananda Gowda too expressed his opposition to midterm polls.