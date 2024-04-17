GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP is not communal as we don’t play Hindu-Muslim politics, says Yediyurappa

We don’t fret over defections as they don’t affect our prospects, according to the former Chief Minister

April 17, 2024 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
BJP strongman B.S. Yediyurappa says we will seek and take the votes of all and form the new government. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

“Incidents like BJP MP Karadi Sanganna leaving the BJP to join the Congress are common and natural. There is no need to fret over them,” the former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa said in Belagavi on Wednesday.

“I was planning to meet Mr. Sanganna today in Koppal. Let us see. But then it will not affect our prospects in any manner,” he said.

“The BJP is not a communal party. We do not play the politics of Hindu-Muslim division. For us, all are one. We take all people along with us. We will seek and take the votes of all and form the new government. We will win all 28 seats in Karnataka,” he said.

He said that he will campaign across the State to support party nominees.

