BJP is a party with no leadership and clear direction in Karnataka, says Priyank Kharge

Priyank Kharge, MLA, alleged that the BJP in Karnataka was bereft of leadership and also lacked direction

January 31, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Priyank Kharge, MLA, at an event to lay the foundation stone for a lift irrigation project at Hagaragundagi village in Afzalpur taluk in Kalaburagi district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Priyank Kharge, MLA, on Tuesday alleged that the BJP in Karnataka was bereft of leadership and also lacked direction, and so the BJP high command has planned to give the responsibility of galvanising the party for the upcoming Assembly polls to its national leaders.

Speaking to presspersons at Hagaragundagi village in Afzalpur taluk in Kalaburagi district, Mr. Kharge said that the BJP leaders have lost their face value among the voters. Moreover, the BJP leaders in Karnataka are incorrigible, and it is the fact that they [BJP leaders] cannot face the Assembly elections without Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. 

The BJP high command has accepted that there is lack of leadership in their party’s State unit, so the BJP top brass leaders have planned to campaign across Karnataka, he alleged.

He alleged that the BJP government was trying to ‘cover up’ the PSI recruitment scam. Even BJP legislature Basangouda Patil Yatnal has alleged that former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Vijayendra was involved in the scam and the Home Minister should answer why the government was not ordering a judicial inquiry, he said.

Criticising Mr. Modi’s recent visit to Malkhed village in Kalaburagi district for distributing title deeds to families dwelling in tandas, Mr. Kharge said that Mr. Modi did not utter a single word about the pending demand to accord Scheduled Castes status to the Koli community.

He laid the foundation stone for the lift irrigation project to draw water from the Bhima to a lake in Hagaragundagi village in Afzalpur taluk in Kalaburagi district. The project is estimated to sum of ₹11 crore.

Replying to a question on whether Afzalpur MLA M.Y. Patil would contest the elections, Mr. Kharge said that Mr. Patil has expressed his decision not to contest due to age-related issues, and the Congress high command will take a decision, he added.

