BJP in touch with central leadership over next course of action

The State unit of the BJP is now looking up to the central leadership for directions on the next course of action, party leaders here told The Hindu.

“We have to elect B.S. Yeddyurappa as the leader of the legislature party and stake claim with the Governor to form an alternative government. It’s only a matter of procedure,” said a senior leader. Mr. Yeddyurappa is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Yeddyurappa, tipped for the Chief Minister’s chair, emerging from the Vidhana Soudha minutes after the government lost trust vote, told mediapersons that the fall of the “unpopular coalition government” was a victory to democracy. “My priority has always been farmers and I assure them that I will work towards their welfare,” he said, indicating he will be taking charge as Chief Minister soon.