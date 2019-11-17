Karnataka

BJP helped me win in 2018, says Narayana Gowda

more-in

Disqualified MLA K.C. Narayana Gowda, formerly with the JD(S) and now contesting on BJP ticket from K.R. Pet, said on Saturday that the BJP had “unofficially” supported him in the 2018 elections.

Revealing this to presspersons in K.R. Pet on Friday evening, the businessman-turned-politician said the saffron party had unofficially backed him and that is why Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had not campaigned for the BJP’s own candidate, Manjunath. “In fact, Manju’s father Bookahalli Chandrappa blessed me and offered ₹1,100 when I visited his residence,” he said.

Interestingly, the Congress, during its campaign for the 2018 Assembly polls, had described the JD(S) as the BJP’s “B-team”. However, the Congress and JD(S) later went on to form a coalition government that lasted 14 months. It was brought down by 17 defectors from both parties, 13 of whom are now contesting the byelections on BJP ticket.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
politics
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 17, 2019 1:13:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/bjp-helped-me-win-in-2018-says-narayana-gowda/article29994850.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY