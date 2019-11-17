BJP helped me win in 2018, says Narayana Gowda

Disqualified MLA K.C. Narayana Gowda, formerly with the JD(S) and now contesting on BJP ticket from K.R. Pet, said on Saturday that the BJP had “unofficially” supported him in the 2018 elections.

Revealing this to presspersons in K.R. Pet on Friday evening, the businessman-turned-politician said the saffron party had unofficially backed him and that is why Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had not campaigned for the BJP’s own candidate, Manjunath. “In fact, Manju’s father Bookahalli Chandrappa blessed me and offered ₹1,100 when I visited his residence,” he said.

Interestingly, the Congress, during its campaign for the 2018 Assembly polls, had described the JD(S) as the BJP’s “B-team”. However, the Congress and JD(S) later went on to form a coalition government that lasted 14 months. It was brought down by 17 defectors from both parties, 13 of whom are now contesting the byelections on BJP ticket.