BJP has been telling lies to people all along, says Lad

March 24, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Belagavi

“The BJP has been lying to people all along. We will expose the lies and make the people realise the truth,” Labour Minister Santosh Lad said in Dharwad on Sunday.

“Due to its dominance in social media, the BJP has built an elaborate narrative based on false claims. It is using its cadre to push these narratives among the clueless voters. It is time for the Congress leaders and workers to expose this conspiracy and make the people realise that they have been taken for a ride. All our party workers and leaders should fight this misinformation campaign and teach the BJP a lesson,” he said.

Mr. Lad was speaking during the launch of the election campaign of Congress candidate Vinod Asuti in Dharwad.

He called upon the party leaders and workers to debunk the lies and false narratives not just as a political tool but also because it was their moral duty. He said that Sunday’s meeting of party workers will focus on finalising the poll strategy for the party in Dharwad.

“Polling is one month away and BJP leaders are engaged in spreading lies and false propaganda. We should expose them and push the right narrative,” he said.

“Our government has launched several development and welfare schemes, including the guarantees, as the Congress is a party that believes in inclusive growth of society. Our schemes and programmes have reached people of all strata of life,” he said.

“Some people are going around saying that there is a strong pro-BJP wave across the country. It is completely false. All the Opposition parties have come together to dethrone the BJP and protect democracy,” he said.

He also said that the claims made by BJP leaders that the Congress is suffering from infighting between factions are false. “On the contrary, it is the BJP that is facing rebellion. It is building false narratives against us,” he said. He asked the party workers to stand united and work unitedly for the party candidate [Mr. Asuti].

“The BJP is dreaming about big wins. But this will be short lived as they will be definitely defeated. It is time for them to pack their bags and leave,” he said.

Mr. Asuti thanked the party for the opportunity to take on Union Minister and four-time MP Pralhad Joshi. “This opportunity will not be wasted. Some BJP leaders are predicting my defeat. But they will be forced to eat their words on counting day,” he said.

He asked party workers to reach out to the remotest villages and inform them about the Congress promises implemented in the State and seek votes on guarantees.

Party leaders Veeranna Mattikatti, I.G. Sanadi, Kusummavati Shivalli, A..M Hindesgeri and others were present.