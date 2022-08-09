BJP govt. should be ashamed for selling national flags: DKS

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday criticised the ruling BJP and said the government should be ashamed for selling national flags while the Congress has decided to distribute 1.5 lakh national flags, caps and T-shirts, for free.

Speaking to reporters after the celebration of the Quit India Movement’s 80th anniversary at the party office here, he said the Chief Minister should ensure that all citizens are distributed national flags for free. “National flag is a symbol of a country’s self-respect, unity and honour. It is not a commodity for sale. The ruling party is insulting the national tricolour and freedom fighters,” he said.

He urged all partymen to bring their family members and friends to participate in the Freedom March organised by the State Congress on August 15.

“It is a great opportunity for Congressmen as we got the privilege of celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav,” he said.