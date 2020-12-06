BJP focused only on party politics: DKS

The BJP is focused only on party politics and is least interested in governing, D.K. Shivakumar, KPCC president, said in Belagavi on Saturday. He was en route to a party progrmme at Terdal in Bagalkot district.
“The BJP can hold multiple core committee and State executive committee meetings in Belagavi. That does not matter to the people, especially those from north Karnataka. What matters is whether the government organises the winter session in the Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi,” he said.
“The BJP keeps claiming it built the Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi. But for two years, it has failed to hold the session in Belagavi. What is the use of the majestic building if the government can not hold a session even for a day?” He also claimed the government had failed to provide compensation to farmers who suffered losses in the floods of 2019 and 2020. That is inexcusable, he added.
