BJP enacting drama of leadership change in Karnataka: Congress

Eshwar Khandre alleges attempt to divert attention from government’s failure in handling COVID-19 crisis

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee working president Eshwar Khandre on Thursday alleged that the ruling BJP is enacting a ‘drama of leadership change’ to divert the people’s attention from its government’s failures in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he claimed that BJP national general secretary in charge of Karnataka Arun Singh’s meetings with the party’s legislators and Ministers was an ‘eye-wash’ to distract people who suffered a lot owing to COVID-19.

Terming as ‘insufficient’ the amounts allocated in two COVID-19 packages by the government, he said no relief has been provided to mango and muskmelon growers. A relief amount of ₹25,000 per hectare was provided for growers of horticulture crops last year. But this year, the amount had been reduced to ₹10,000 per hectare, the Congress leader said.

Eshwar Khandre alleged that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Vijayendra has been interfering in administrative matters of all departments, and demanded a probe into irregularities in the Water Resource Department.