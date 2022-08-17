BJP elevates Yediyurappa with eyes set firmly on next Assembly polls in Karnataka

Party high command wants to address present disconnect between party and government, besides retaining its Lingayat vote base in full

BJP veteran leader B.S. Yediyurappa’s appointment to the Parliamentary Board, the party’s supreme decision-making body, and also the Central Election Committee clearly shows that the party central leadership has set its eyes firmly on the next Assembly elections in Karnataka which are just about eight months away.

More than harnessing the 79-year-old leader’s potential at the national level, what is evident is an effort to revive the party organisation and its poll prospects in Karnataka by actively involving him in poll preparations and sending a message that the Lingayat strongman has not been ignored by the party, feel BJP insiders in Karnataka. The party may also try to use him in campaigning in the neighbouring states.

The party central leadership is said to be concerned over the apparent disconnect between the party organisation and its government in Karnataka. A majority of the prominent ministers have not been able to strike a chord with the party organisation, while senior leaders lack the image to influence the government. While this has hit the morale of party workers, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is yet to emerge as a rallying point for them, despite his administrative experience and political exposure. Central leaders are said to be concerned as all this may hamper poll preparations.

The central leadership is keen on filling the gap between the party and the government by elevating Mr. Yediyurappa, known for dynamism say, party leaders.

Also, the party is said to be keen on retaining its Lingayat vote base as the Opposition Congress is aggressively wooing OBCs and SC/STs. The party did not want to take any chances ahead of Assembly elections as its present set of Lingayat leaders, including the Chief Minister, could not ensure the party’s victory in some of the Lingayat-dominant constituencies in the earlier by-polls. Hence, the central leadership has roped in Mr. Yediyurappa, who is considered a strong Lingayat leader, sources in the party said.

The ruling BJP, which was going strong earlier in Karnataka, is now facing the anguish of its own party workers who have questioned the party leaders’ commitment in ensuring their safety especially after communal killings in Dakshina Kannada district. Soon after, Shivamogga district has witnessed incidents of assault on Independence Day, raising questions on the law and order situation in the State. What has embarrassed the BJP is the “admission” by its Law Minister J. C. Madhuswamy in an audio clip that the “government in Karnataka is not functioning, but somehow being managed.”

Cong show of strength

While the BJP is finding it tough to lift the spirit of its party workers, the Opposition Congress has managed to put up a show of strength during the birthday of its leader Siddaramaiah recently in Davangere and the Independence Day march in Bengaluru.

The BJP central leadership is trying to put the party back on the track of serious preparations for the next Assembly elections and galvanise the party cadre by elevating Mr. Yediyurappa. Meanwhile, party national organising general secretary and key strategist from Karnataka B.L. Santhosh continues to be in both the supreme committees of the party.