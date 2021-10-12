BJP core committee meets

Upcoming polls to South Graduates’ Constituency discussed

The BJP core committee meeting with regard to the forthcoming elections to the South Graduates’ Constituency was held in Mysuru on Tuesday.

Minister in charge of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts S.T. Somashekar; Y.A. Narayanaswamy, MLC; former MLC and party spokesperson Ashwath Narayan Gowda; Hanumanth Nirani, S.V. Sankanur, MLCs; and others took part. The meeting was attended by the leaders and party functionaries from Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, and Hassan districts.

The purpose is to elicit opinions from the party cadre, and the strategies to be adopted for winning the polls.

Mr. Ashwath Narayan Gowda told reporters here that the meeting discussed the processes related to voters’ enrolment and preparation of voters’ list.

He said two party conveners had been appointed for each district to oversee the enrolment process. A workshop has been planned on October 16, 17 and 18 to explain about the procedures required for voters’ enrolment and the roles and responsibilities of the party workers, he said, adding that senior leaders and experts in the party on council polls will be invited to speak.

Mr. Gowda said the party has taken the elections seriously and will strive to win the polls as the party candidate in the last election lost narrowly.

In the last elections to the constituency held in 2016, K.T. Srikante Gowda of the JD(S) had won, defeating his nearest rival M.V. Ravishankar.

The 2016 polls had 1,20,445 voters spread across Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Hassan. A total of 52,800 had cast their votes.Mr. Gowda’s tally including the preferential votes was 23,619. Ravishankar polled 14,753 votes. Congress party’s Ravindra finished third.