BJP, Cong. candidates file nomination papers in Raichur

April 18, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Yadgir

Incumbent BJP MP Raja Amareshwar Naik and Congress candidate G. Kumar Naik filed their nomination papers at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Raichur on Thursday for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Mr. Amareshwar Naik was accompanied by Gangavati MLA G. Janardhan Reddy, the former Minister Venkatrao Nadagouda and MLC Chalawadi Narayanaswamy.

Mr. Kumar Naik was accompanied by Ministers N.S. Boseraju and Sharanabasappa Darshanapur.

Meanwhile, B.V. Naik, a former MP, also filed his nomination papers.

The former Minister Narasimha Naik filed another set of nomination papers in Surpur on BJP ticket in the byelections to the Assembly seat.