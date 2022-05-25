‘BJP chose Horatti as it did not have any one who could win’

‘Incumbent MLCs have not responded to the problems of teachers and graduates’

‘Incumbent MLCs have not responded to the problems of teachers and graduates’

“The BJP has fielded Basavaraj Horatti only because it did not have winnable candidates among its cadre,’’ KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar said in Belagavi on Wednesday.

“The BJP was desperate for a candidate who can help it win. That party looked for a candidate from outside as it did not have anyone who can win,” he said.

“Why will it chose Mr. Horatti, a career Janata Parivar man, for fighting elections? That is because it knew that it did not have any candidate worthy of ticket,’’ he said.

He was speaking to party workers during a campaign meeting in favour of Congress candidates.

“While the Congress and the Janata Dal(S) have only 14-15 MLAs in the areas where the Legislative Council polls are being held, the BJP has 17 members. But the BJP could not find a BJP member to fight from the Teachers Constituency,’’ he said.

Mr. Shivakumar said that the incumbent MLCs from the BJP have not been responsive to the problems of teachers and graduates.

“The BJP has done next to nothing for unemployed graduates. It has not been able to provide jobs or skill training. Young contractors are taking their lives due to 40% commission. Should you vote for such a party?’’ he asked the crowd.

He said that Prakash Hukkeri, a pro-people leader of the Congress with a progressive outlook, has been an MLA eight times and MP and MLC once each. He will work for the welfare of teachers, he said. He rubbished the campaign by the BJP that a non-teacher cannot represent teachers.