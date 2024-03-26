BJP accuses ruling Congress of showing signs of frustration ahead of LS polls

March 26, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - BENGALURU

The BJP on Tuesday claimed that the “objectionable” remarks of some Congress leaders including Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi against it was an indication that the Congress leaders were becoming frustrated ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

“The Congress leaders are frustrated that Mr. Modi is set to become Prime Minister for the third time. Hence, they are resorting to attack through vendetta-filled remarks. But these remarks will boomerang on them,” BJP leader C.T. Ravi said at a press conference in Bengaluru.

He took exception to the reported remarks of Mr. Tangadagi that Congress workers should be asked to slap youth if they praise Mr. Modi. He also expressed displeasure over the episode of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah allegedly cursing the BJP.

He also described the Congress government’s allegation that the Centre had meted out injustice to Karnataka in terms of devolution of taxes as “an attempt to set a false political narrative ahead of Lok Sabha polls”.

He maintained that the allocation of taxes by the Centre to Karnataka had increased from 22.17% during the reign of the first Finance Commission to 42% during the reign of 14th Finance Commission.

He challenged the Congress government in Karnataka to bring out a White Paper on the devolution of taxes by the Centre and also allocation of grant in-aid to prove that the figures released by the Centre were false.