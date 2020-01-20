Birth anniversary of Ambigara Chowdaiah

The birth anniversary of social reformer and poet Nijasharana Ambigara Chowdaiah will be observed under the aegis of district administration at Kuvempu Rangamandir in the city on January 21.

The programme will commence at 10.30 a.m. K.S. Eshwarappa, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, will inaugurate. Vocalist Prathibha H.N. and troupe will render the vachanas authored by Ambigara Chowdaiah on the occasion.