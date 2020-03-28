Bird flu scare: poultry farm closed, cases booked

Following the imposition of ban on the sale of poultry products in the district for an indefinite period owing to bird flu scare, the district administration has cracked the whip on those running poultry units in contravention of laws.

It may be mentioned here that in wake of bird flu cases reported from neighbouring Davangere district, the Shivamogga district administration had passed an order on March 21 banning the sale of poultry products, including chicken and eggs, here for an indefinite period. On Thursday, cases were booked against two persons, Omkarappa and Prakash, who were running a poultry farm in Virupinakoppa village without seeking permission from the authorities concerned. The local gram panchayat had issued notice to the duo to shut down the farm on March 21 but it was not heeded. Acting on the complaint lodged by the secretary of the gram panchayat, police closed down the poultry farm and booked cases under section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 278 (vitiating the atmosphere and making it noxious to health) of Indian Penal Code against Omkarappa and Prakash.

In another incident, police have booked case against one Rangaswamy, who was running a poultry unit at his arecanut plantation in Ambaragoppa village in Shikaripur taluk, for his failure to dispose of the dead birds in a scientific manner.