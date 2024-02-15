GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bills tabled for providing quota for SCs, STs, women in cooperatives

February 15, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

For providing reservation to members of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and women, the Karnataka Souharda Co-operative (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

The Bill aimed to provide reservation in the board of secondary cooperative, federal cooperative, and apex cooperative with the intention of providing social justice for SCs, STs, OBCs, and women.

It also proposed to amend the Karnataka Cooperative Societies Act, 1959, for abolishing the cooperative Election Authority and constituting the Cooperative Election Wing under the control of the Registrar. It also aimed at providing votes to all members as per the directions of the High Court of Karnataka.

The Karnataka Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was tabled in the Assembly to amend the Karnataka Cooperative Societies Act, 1959, for extending the nomination of the government to the primary agricultural cooperative societies and also increase the number of seats of government nomination to three, reserving one seat for members of SCs or STs, one seat for women and one seat for other categories with a good intention to provide social justice and opportunities to the deprived and unrepresented sections of society in the cooperative movement.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.