Bills tabled for providing quota for SCs, STs, women in cooperatives

February 15, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - BENGALURU

For providing reservation to members of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and women, the Karnataka Souharda Co-operative (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

The Bill aimed to provide reservation in the board of secondary cooperative, federal cooperative, and apex cooperative with the intention of providing social justice for SCs, STs, OBCs, and women.

It also proposed to amend the Karnataka Cooperative Societies Act, 1959, for abolishing the cooperative Election Authority and constituting the Cooperative Election Wing under the control of the Registrar. It also aimed at providing votes to all members as per the directions of the High Court of Karnataka.

The Karnataka Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was tabled in the Assembly to amend the Karnataka Cooperative Societies Act, 1959, for extending the nomination of the government to the primary agricultural cooperative societies and also increase the number of seats of government nomination to three, reserving one seat for members of SCs or STs, one seat for women and one seat for other categories with a good intention to provide social justice and opportunities to the deprived and unrepresented sections of society in the cooperative movement.