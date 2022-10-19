Big Tech Show-2022 kicks off with startups pitching ideas

Ms. Trishika Kumari Wadiyar of the erstwhile royal family of Mysore and former Director of SATCOM programme of ISRO Ms. Anuradha T.K. participate in a session on Women@Work during the Big Tech Show 2022 in Mysuru on Wednesday. Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) CEO Sanjeev Gupta moderated the session. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A total of ten select startups pitched their ideas to a panel of investors as part of the Mysuru Blue programme, which kickstarted the two-day Big Tech Show 2022 organised in the city by Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM).

Mysuru Blue was an event organised to connect investors with startups that had been selected after a rigorous evaluation process.

The startup ideas included smart helmets with Internet of Things (IoT) features, a new generation of electric and solar geysers, digital mobile planetarium etc. A panel of seven investors heard the startup ideas and gave their review.

During a session on Women at Work or W@W, Ms. Trishika Kumari Wadiyar from the erstwhile royal family of Mysore and former Director of SATCOM programme of ISRO Ms. Anuradha T.K. spoke while CEO of KDEM Sanjeev Gupta moderated the session.

“Ms. Trishika Kumari Wadiyar, in her talk shed light on the pivotal role played by the Queens of the past in stablising and ensuring the prosperity of the kingdom. She further suggested that the change in the mindset will start from our own homes, from our children,” said a press statement issued by the organisers.

“During the conversation, Ms. Anuradha T.K. spoke about her life in her younger days and the impact her parents had on moulding her curious mindset. She further highlighted that she was always fascinated by logical and analytical thinking and how her passion and determination to work at ISRO manifested in her getting the opportunity to work at ISRO,” the statement added.

The day’s programmes concluded with a CEO conclave presided by Minister for Information Technology and Bio Technology Ashwath Narayan. Apart from a host of industry leaders from Mysuru, the conclave also attended by Deputy High Commissioner, British High Commission Mr. Andrew Fleming and Head of South India, Indo-American Chamber of Commerce Mr. Chandrakant.