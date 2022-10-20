Big Tech Show-2022 concludes

The two-day Big Tech Show concluded here on Thursday. Karnataka Digital Economy Mission had organised the event ahead of the much-awaited Bangalore Tech Summit-2022. The best industry talents and experts were present and addressed the challenges faced by the ecosystem and how they can overcome these through a systematic framework. The KDEM aims to consolidate Karnataka’s position in the global technological sphere. “KDEM has paved the way for a new wave of digital transformation in Karnataka, especially in tier-2 and tier-3 clusters. We foresee a tremendous opportunity in employment generation for Karnataka for the digital economy sector contributed by the Beyond Bengaluru region to a significant level,” said KDEM CEO Sanjeev Gupta, during the inauguration of the summit.

The growth of the Mysuru cluster is playing a significant role in cementing Karnataka’s role as a global power house in digital innovation, he said.