Karnataka

Big Tech Show-2022 concludes

The two-day Big Tech Show concluded here on Thursday. Karnataka Digital Economy Mission had organised the event ahead of the much-awaited Bangalore Tech Summit-2022. The best industry talents and experts were present and addressed the challenges faced by the ecosystem and how they can overcome these through a systematic framework. The KDEM aims to consolidate Karnataka’s position in the global technological sphere.  “KDEM has paved the way for a new wave of digital transformation in Karnataka, especially in tier-2 and tier-3 clusters. We foresee a tremendous opportunity in employment generation for Karnataka for the digital economy sector contributed by the Beyond Bengaluru region to a significant level,” said KDEM CEO Sanjeev Gupta, during the inauguration of the summit.

The growth of the Mysuru cluster is playing a significant role in cementing Karnataka’s role as a global power house in digital innovation, he said.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 20, 2022 9:18:00 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/big-tech-show-2022-concludes/article66037106.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY