Bidar students bags fifth rank in KVPY

Staff Reporter July 04, 2022 21:44 IST

Hruthvik, a student of Sri Channabasaveshwar Gurukul PU Science College of Kardyal in Bidar district, has brought laurels to the institution by securing the fifth All India Rank in KVPY (Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana) — a fellowship award — 2021 funded by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, and organised by Indian Institute of Science (IISc.) in Bengaluru on May 22, 2022.

Two other students, Rathvik and Vinay Juja, secured the 164th place and 1,960th All India Ranks, respectively.

Founder-president of Hiremath Samsthan Vidyapeeth Trust(R), Bhalki, Dr. Basavalinga Pattaddevaru, has expressed happiness over the brilliant performance of the students and congratulated them on their grand success.