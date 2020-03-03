Bidar sedition case: School management members granted bail

The Principal District and Sessions Court in Bidar, on Tuesday, granted conditional bail to five functionaries of Shaheen School management — Abdul Qadeer, Allauddin Pasha, Mehtab Sait, Bilal Inamdar and Abdul Khaleq — who moved anticipatory bail in a sedition case slapped against their school recently.

Conditions

Senior advocate B.T. Venkatesh from Bengaluru argued for the petitioners. Managoli Premavati Mallikarjuna granted bail on certain conditions, including execution of personal bond of ₹2 lakh each.

The sedition case was filed against the Shaheen School management for its children staging a play as part of their annual day celebrations on January 21, in which a character had allegedly delivered a dialogue against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While Nazbunnisa, the mother of the child who had allegedly delivered the dialogue in the play, and Fareeda Begum, the headmistress of the school, were arrested, they were subsequently released on bail last month.