Karnataka

Bidar reports 11 COVID-19 positive cases

Bidar Deputy Commissioner H.R. Mahadev said that out of 27 samples sent from the district, 11 persons were found positive for COVID-19 infection.

Among 11, one each was from Mannakeli and from Basavakalyan and rest are from Bidar city.

According to the sources, the administration has initiated containment process and contact tracing.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 2, 2020 10:32:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/bidar-reports-11-covid-19-positive-cases/article31233498.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY