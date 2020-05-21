Karnataka

Bidar reports 10 new cases, Kalaburagi registers seven

As many as 10 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Bidar on Wednesday taking the total number of infected persons in the district to 67 that included two deaths and 21 discharged upon recovery.

As per a media bulletin from the Department of Health and Family Welfare, all the new patients were contacts of one or the other previously detected COVID-19 cases. The new cases included three children.

The new cases are P-1,430, a 24-year-old woman and P-1,431, a 38-year-old woman (both were contacts of P-1,041, a 52-year-old man who had visited Hyderabad and died of COVID-19 on Many 15); P-1,451, a 12-year-old girl and P-1,456, a 72-year-old man (both were contacts of P-981); P-1,452, an 18-year-old man and a contact of P-943; P-1,453, a 56-year-old man and a contact of P-772; P-1,454, a 15-year-old boy, and P-1,455, a 45-year-old man (both contacts of P-943); P-1,457, a nine-year-old girl and a contact of P-648, and P-1,458, a 40-year-old woman and a contact of P-590.

Kalaburagi reported seven new cases on the same day, taking the total number of infected persons in the district to 134 which included seven deaths and 55 people discharged upon recovery.

The new cases don’t have any specific source of infection but do have the history of travelling to Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Nandurbar and Jalgaon in neighbouring Maharashtra.

The new cases are P-1,423, a 22-year-old man, P-1,424, a 35-year-old man, P-1,425, a 25-year-old man, P-1,426, a 22-year-old woman, P-1,427, a 46-year-old man, P-1,428, a 26-year-old man, and P-1,429, a 50-year-old man.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2020 6:26:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/bidar-reports-10-new-cases-kalaburagi-registers-seven/article31637920.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY