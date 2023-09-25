HamberMenu
Bidar Police arrest youth for driving girl to suicide through blackmail for money

September 25, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Bidar Police have arrested Ambreesh Sirsi for driving an 18-year-old girl to death through blackmail saying that he will post her private photos on social media.

The girl hanged herself to death from the ceiling of her house in Bemalkhed village of Chitguppa taluk in Bidar district on August 17.

The accused is said to have blackmailed the deceased for money saying that he will make her private photographs viral.

The girl was fed up with the humiliation being heaped upon her by the accused who repeatedly demanded money from her, the police said.

Based on the call detail record of the victim, the police traced the suspect in the case.

The police arrested Ambreesh Sirsi on Sunday and seized his mobile phone, in which they found the private photographs of the deceased.

A case has been lodged against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PoCSO) Act, the Information Technology (IT) Act and relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)

