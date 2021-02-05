Bhimsen Joshi’s contribution to music remembered on his birth anniversary

A bust of the legend, along with others, is installed at the Sur Sangam Vatika

Renowned Hindustani vocalist Pandit Kaivalya Kumar Gurav and Divisional Railway Manager of Hubballi Division of South Western Railway Arvind Malkhede paid floral tributes to the bust of legendary vocalist Pt. Bhimsen Joshi on his birth anniversary on Thursday.

The bust of Pt. Bhimsen Joshi along with several legendary musicians from the region have been installed at the Sur Sangam Vatika developed at the entrance of Sri Siddharoodh Swami Hubballi Railway Station.

Developed in the circulating area of the railway station, Sur Sangam Vatika also has busts of vocalists Gangubai Hangal, Pandit Kumar Gandharva, Pandit Mallikarjun Mansoor and Pandit Sawai Gandharv.

Mr. Gurav and Mr. Malkhede garlanded all the busts of the great musicians and paid tributes.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Malkhede remembered the contribution of Pt. Bhimsen Joshi to the world of music. Honoured with Bharat Ratna, Pt. Bhimsen Joshi has left behind a musical legacy, he said.

Mr. Malkhede said that along with installing a bust of the great musician at the Hubballi Railway Station, a similar bust has been installed at the Railway Station in Gadag, his [Pt. Bhimsen Joshi] birth place. “It is just an humble effort by the Railways to pay tribute to the great musician,” he said.

Pt. Kaivalya Kumar elaborated on the life and contributions of Pt. Bhimsen Joshi and said that as a musician, he has learnt a great deal from the legendary artiste.

As part of the beautification work at the Hubballi Railway Station, murals of Namaskar and the Kundalini Chakra have also been installed, along with statues of elderly passengers.

Additional Divisional Railway Manager Vishvas Kumar and other railway officials, including P. Mahender, Syed Imtiaz Ahamed, Krishna Chaitanya, and others were present.