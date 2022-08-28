Bharath Jodo Yatra to enter State on September 29 or 30

125 Congress leaders from Karnataka will walk with Rahul Gandhi

The Bharath Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to be taken up by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will enter Karnataka near Gundlupet either on September 29 or 30 after being launched in Kanyakumari on September 7.

While 125 padayatris will accompany Mr. Gandhi for the 3,500-km walk that will traverse through 12 States and two centrally administered territories, 125 Congress leaders from Karnataka will walk with Mr. Gandhi when the yatra traverses through Karnataka for a distance of 511 km in 21 days. As many as 125 Congress leaders from the neighbouring States will also be allowed to walk with the yatris in Karnataka, Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Council and Bharath Jodo yatra coordinator in Karnataka B.K. Hariprasad told presspersons here on Sunday.

The details of the Bharath Jodo Yatra were shared here at a joint press conference addressed by KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah besides Mr. Hariprasad.

As per the schedule, Mr. Gandhi is expected to walk from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. along with local villagers and later interact with local artists, lawyers, teachers, writers, students, women and youth. “He will resume the padayatra after the interaction that will cover issues of price rise, unemployment, corruption and farmers among other alleged failures of the government,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

The padayatra will enter the State from Chamarajanagar and will move towards Telangana via Mysuru, Mandya, Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Ballari, and Raichur. About 21 km will be covered daily and a public rally will be held at Ballari. The logo for the yatra was also released on Sunday.

Mr. Shivakumar said that though the Congress has organised the Bharath Jodo Yatra, anyone can participate by registering their names in this non-political yatra that aims to integrate the country. “The programme will have a tinge of Kannada elements. The yatra is being taken up to highlight five issues — harmonious society, women empowerment, unemployment issues, corruption-free governance, and good life for farmers and labourers,” he said.

The KPCC president said that the responsibility for making the padayatra in Karnataka a success was discussed and shared at the Congress Legislative Party that was held on Sunday. “Because of Dasara festivities in Mysuru, the party is yet to decide on how to hold the public rally there. Party leaders will discuss the issue with national leaders and take a call on it.”