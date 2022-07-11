Bharath Gaurav train will be launched by August-end: Muzrai Minister

It will connect important pilgrimage centres in the north with Karnataka

It will connect important pilgrimage centres in the north with Karnataka

The Bharat Gaurav train connecting important pilgrimage centres in the north with Karnataka will be launched by the end of August, Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle said on Monday.

“Approval has been given for the launch of the Bharath Gaurav train and Karnataka will be the first State in the country to launch the train. We will launch it by the end of s hravana masa,” the Minister said here after inspecting the train and holding discussions with railway officials at Sir M. Visvesvaraya Railway Terminal at Baiyappanahalli. “The tickets for the seven-day trip will be subsidised by the State government. The train has been taken on lease by giving a bank guarantee of ₹1 crore,” she added.

In a journey of over seven days, the train will cover Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj travelling a distance of 4,161 km. It will have 14 bogies, of which 11 will have AC 3 tier facility and one will be converted as a ‘temple’ to hold bhajans. The train will also be used to brand 11 top temples of the State with 11 bogies displaying details of the temples. The State government has tied up with IRCTC for logistics and other facilities, including food, water and local transport. While the cost of the seven-day trip is estimated to be ₹15,000 per person, the State government will reimburse ₹5,000.

Higher allocation

Meanwhile, Ms. Jolle claimed that the highest allocation for temple development in the last 10 years has been provided by the government headed by Basavaraj Bommai. “In the current financial year, the State government has allocated ₹693 crore, comprising ₹421 crore as budget allocation and ₹272 crore as special grants.” She also pointed out that 25 A category temples are being upgraded at a cost of ₹1,140 crore.

The Minister said: “During the five years of Congress rule, a total allocation of ₹1,289 crore had been made whereas during the three-year BJP rule ₹1,781 crore has been allocated. No new programmes had been announced during the Congress and later Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress governments.” The BJP government has not discriminated among any party legislators in release of grants for development of temples in their constituencies, she added.