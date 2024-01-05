GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bhalki Hiremath head Basavalinga Pattadevaru among three selected for Nadoja Award

January 05, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
S.C. Sharma

S.C. Sharma | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tejasvi Kattimani

Tejasvi Kattimani | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Basavalinga Pattaddevaru

Basavalinga Pattaddevaru | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Kannada University, Hampi, has selected three people – Basavalinga Pattadevaru, Tejasvi Kattimani and S.C. Sharma – for its prestigious Nadoja Award to be presented at the 32nd Convocation of the University scheduled to be held January 10.

Addressing a media conference at the university on Friday, Vice-Chancellor D.V. Parashivamurthy said that the Chancellor of the university and Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot would present the award.

Basavalinga Pattadevaru, a seer and the head of the Bhalki Hiremath in Bidar district, has been engaged in social service. Prof. Kattimani, an educationist and writer, is serving as the Vice-Chancellor of the Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh. Prof. Sharma, a former NAAC director, is a scientist with specialisation in nanotechnology.

“The three personalities are selected for the prestigious Nadoja award considering their great contributions to different fields of human life. Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot will present the award as well as the degrees to the students. Higher Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar will present D.Lit and Ph.D degrees. S.A. Kori, Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Andhra Pradesh will deliver Convocation address,” Prof. Parashivamurthy said.

To a question on the financial condition of the university, Prof. Parashivamurthy admitted the financial crunch and exuded confidence of getting help from the government.

