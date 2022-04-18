BET to mark diamond jubilee

M. Veerappa Moily, former Union Minister, will inaugurate the diamond jubilee celebrations of Belagavi-based Bharatesh Education Trust (BET) in Belagavi on Wednesday.

As part of the celebrations, the Bharatesh Central School (CBSE) in Halaga village will be renamed Sarojini Jinadatta Desai Bharatesh Central School.

Mr. Moily will be felicitated for his Sahitya Akademi Award in 2020 for his epic poetry ‘Ahimsa Bahubali Digvijayam’. Other distinguished alumni of BET, like MLAs Abhay Patil and Ganesh Hukkeri and former MLA Sanjay Patil will be felicitated, Vinod Doddannanavar, Trustee, told journalists in Belagavi on Monday. Laxmi Hebbalkar, MLA and other guests will be present.

BET was established in 1962 with just one school and today runs 19 educational institutions with 8,000 students and 800 staff. The celebrations will go on for a year with several events and activities being planned. BET will shift its Homeopathic Medical College to the new campus at Basavana Kudachi village in the outskirts of Belagavi. The trust will institute an award for an eminent resident of Belagavi. The trust will adopt two villages and strive at their overall development, he said.

Bhushan Mirji, Treasurer, Shripal Khemalapure, Secretary, Prakash Upadhye , Joint Secretary, Vasant Kodachwad, Ashok Danawade, Sharad Patil and Hirachand Kalmani – all members of Managing Committee of Bharatesh Education Trust were present for the press meet.