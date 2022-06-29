Bengaluru set to add 46 new unicorns in next few years: Hurun India
These 46 soon to be unicorns come with a cumulative valuation of $18.4 billion
Bengaluru, the startup capital of India and the world’s third largest startup ecosystem after the U.S and China, is likely to witness the emergence of 46 new unicorns in the next two to four years, as per predictions made by Hurun Research Institute on Wednesday.
Hurun India Future Unicorn Index 2022 said 122 new unicorns would come up in the country in the next two to four years and Bengaluru alone would add 46 of these soonicorns to its existing tally of 33.
The pack of 46 soon to be unicorns that comes with a cumulative valuation of $18.4 billion would be led by city-based Ninjacart, a fresh produce supply chain firm, according to the report.
The long list of city’s soonicorns also include startup Juspay that got noticed with a Softbank-led $60 million fundraising round. Founded by Vimal and Ramanathan, the fintech currently supports BHIM App, an Indian mobile payment app developed by the National Payments Corporation of India, based on the Unified Payments Interface. The firm has been building foundational infrastructure by unifying and enhancing hundreds of diverse payments options.
