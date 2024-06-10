GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bengaluru metro’s Purple Line services disrupted after man jumps in front of train

According to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), a male passenger jumped in front of a train at 8.56 p.m. on Monday

Published - June 10, 2024 10:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

On Monday, a man jumped in front of a train at Hosahalli Metro station at 8.56 p.m., disrupting services for more than half an hour on the Purple Line.

According to a statement from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), “Trains from 8.56 p.m. were running a short loop service from Challaghatta to Mysuru Road and Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station to Whitefield (Kadugodi). The passenger suffered a minor head injury and was taken to the nearest hospital for treatment.”

Normalcy of train services on the Purple Line resumed from 9.30 p.m.

Police officials said that the victim was suffering from depression. “He has a minor head injury and is out of danger. We cannot disclose his name and details because he is a patient of depression,” the Vijayanagar police stated in a statement.

Previous incidents

This is not a one-off incident. On March 21, a 19-year-old student of National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, fell onto the tracks at Attiguppe Metro Station on the Purple Line around 2 p.m. and was hit by an oncoming metro and killed on the spot.

On January 5, a male commuter jumped in front of a train at Jalahalli metro station at 7.12 p.m. He sustained injuries and was shifted to a private hospital.

(Those in distress or having suicidal thoughts can call Arogya Sahayavani number 104 for help.)

