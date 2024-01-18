GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bengaluru is all set for the fourth edition of Designuru by IIID BRC

January 18, 2024 11:49 am | Updated 11:49 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Institute of Interior Designers Bangalore Regional Chapter (IIID BRC) will be hosting its fourth design festival in the city, Designuru 4.0 from January 19 to 25 at the Rangoli Metro Boulevard. The week-long bi-annual design festival, hosted by IIID BRC to take design to the masses, will witness each day an array of talks, panel discussions, design installations, exhibits, movies, workshops, adaptive reuse, curated by leading Architecture Practices from the city.

Besides the deluge of design extravaganza, the week will also host live demonstrations by national award winning artisans from across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. This includes national award winning Bidri artisans from Bidar displaying the intricate Bidri work, national award winning wood craftsmen from Thammampatti displaying their spectacular wood carvings, Tanjore painting artist displaying the unmatched Tanjore arts, Athangudi artisans displaying the traditional handmade Athangudi tiles of Karaikudi. The design fest will also be hosting a Santhe for arts and crafts.

Designuru 4.0 will be inaugurated by renowned Padma Shri awardee Bidri artist, Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri along with Honourable Deputy Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar, setting the right tone for taking design to the masses.

Architect Gunjan Das, Chairperson of IIID BRC, said “Designuru has been explicitly conceptualised to send the message that design is not meant to be confined to the elite but open to the masses as it pertains to comfort and better quality of life that addresses increase in productivity as well as health standards through its active intervention. It will be a virtual treat not just for designers but also for the general public.”

