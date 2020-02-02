Karnataka

Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway to get a fillip?

The 262-km-long Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway (BCE) is likely to get a fillip as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that the project will be started in the next financial year. An official of the NHAI told The Hindu that of the total length of the expressway, 71 km comes in the State.

The eight-lane expressway starts from Hoskote in Karnataka and ends at Sriperumbudur, from where it will be connected with the Chennai Outer Ring Road (CORR).The cost of the expressway project is estimated to be around ₹20,000 crore. The official said: “To build the expressway in the limits of Karnataka, we need ₹4,000 crore. The land acquisition process has reached an advance stage and we are ready for the bidding process. As the project got a mention in the budget, we are hoping that it will get a further push.”

