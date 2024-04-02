GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bengaluru: CCB arrests five drug peddlers, including three foreign nationals

April 02, 2024 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The CCB officials on Monday unearthed a drug racket and arrested five peddlers, including three foreigners, and recovered drugs worth ₹16.5 lakh from them.

The accused were sourcing narcotics from their contacts through a mobile app and selling it to customers in different parts of the city. The three foreign nationals living in Bagaluru and Ramamurthy Nagar without proper travel documents have been remanded to the detention centre and will be deported to their countries after due procedure, the police said. The other two peddlers, including one from Kerala, has been arrested to ascertain his network.

In a similar case, the CCB officials arrested a foreign national from Ramamurthy Nagar and recovered 105 gm of cocaine and 110 gm of MDMA worth ₹22 lakh from him. The accused was arrested during a special drive conducted against foreign nationals who were overstaying illegally. As many as 10 foreign nationals and a local resident who had provided logistic support to the an overstaying foreigner have been detained for questioning.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.