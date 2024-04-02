Bengaluru: CCB arrests five drug peddlers, including three foreign nationals

April 02, 2024 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

The CCB officials on Monday unearthed a drug racket and arrested five peddlers, including three foreigners, and recovered drugs worth ₹16.5 lakh from them.

The accused were sourcing narcotics from their contacts through a mobile app and selling it to customers in different parts of the city. The three foreign nationals living in Bagaluru and Ramamurthy Nagar without proper travel documents have been remanded to the detention centre and will be deported to their countries after due procedure, the police said. The other two peddlers, including one from Kerala, has been arrested to ascertain his network.

In a similar case, the CCB officials arrested a foreign national from Ramamurthy Nagar and recovered 105 gm of cocaine and 110 gm of MDMA worth ₹22 lakh from him. The accused was arrested during a special drive conducted against foreign nationals who were overstaying illegally. As many as 10 foreign nationals and a local resident who had provided logistic support to the an overstaying foreigner have been detained for questioning.