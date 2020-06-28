Belur administration stops construction near Halebid archaeological sites

The Belur taluk administration, on Saturday, stopped the construction of two private buildings close to archaeological sites at Halebid and seized the construction material.
N.V. Natesh, tahsildar, S. Siddarameshwara, Circle Police Inspector, and other officers visited the spot and seized cement bags and other material, stopping the construction.
Maddure Gowda and Malleshappa, residents of Halebid, had begun the construction and the taluk administration issued them notices.
The Hindu had carried a report on June 15 on illegal constructions coming up near Jain temples at Bastihalli in Halebid. Based on the report, the tahsildar visited the area on June 16 and submitted a report to the Deputy Commissioner the next day.
In his report, the tahsildar said that three residents had taken up construction within the restricted area of the archaeological monuments. The officer had ordered to stop the construction.
It was noticed during the spot inspection on Saturday that two persons continued with the construction.
