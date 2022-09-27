Karnataka

Belagavi Police take seven PFI, SDPI activists into custody

Belagavi city police raided the houses of PFI and SDPI activists and took seven persons in custody on Tuesday.

They have been charged with disrupting traffic on the National Nighway by holding a flash protest without permission in Belagavi recently.

The accused are Zakiulla Faiji, Abid Khan Kadoli, Salauddin Khilewale, Badruddin Patel, Samiulla Perrazade, Zaheer Gheewale and Rehan Azeez.

The accused have been charged with disrupting law and order and have been asked to sign a security bond under criminal procedure code Section 110, police sources said.

A team is looking for Azeem Katagi, PFI district president who is absconding.

Various teams led by Deputy commissioners of police Ravindra Gadadi and P.V. Sneha, ACP S. Narayan Baramani, M. Chandrappa and S.H. Kattimani conducted the raids.


