Belagavi plans steps to reduce crowding in designated hospital

The Belagavi district administration will take steps to reduce crowding in the district designated COVID-19 hospital.
This follows the gradual rise in the number of those testing positive, and the bed capacity in the hospital nearly breaching the ceiling. There are 224 active cases in the hospital now, against the 250 beds available in two dedicated wards.
The plan includes allowing taluk hospitals to manage COVID-19 cases in their region, setting up and using COVID-19 Care Centres and referring non-symptomatic persons to home quarantine.
“We have realised that we can set aside 400 beds in the taluk hospitals for COVID-19 management. We will arrange a short-term hands-on training to taluk hospital staff,” said a senior officer.
“With at least 100 beds per taluk, we plan to create 500 beds in the care centres within a fortnight,” the officer said.
On Thursday, district hospital authorities faced a difficult time arranging for beds for all patients who tested positive on Thursday. A person who tested positive in Bailhongal had to wait for over an hour to get a bed in the designated hospital.
Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath said that the State government had already issued orders for using all necessary steps, including using taluk hospitals, setting up care centres and home quarantine procedure for effective management. These orders will be followed when it becomes necessary, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath