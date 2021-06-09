Belagavi may see an extended lockdown

It seems there is a need to extend the lockdown period in Belagavi as it is a border district, Deputy Chief Minister and district in-charge Govind Karjol said in Belagavi on Wednesday.

However, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will take a final decision on this issue, he said in a meeting of officers.

He was here to review COVID-19 management, monsoon preparations and the response to the lockdown.

“The feedback I have got from officers is that the district has a porous border with Maharashtra. Officers have closed several highways, but it is impossible to close minor roads. Hence, extension of lockdown may be necessary in the case of Belagavi,” he said.

A final decision will be announced by the Chief Minister, Mr. Karjol added.