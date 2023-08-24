HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Belagavi law college gets NAAC B++ grade

August 24, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

National Assessment and Accreditation Council has granted B++ grade to Belagavi-based Karnatak Law Society’s Raja Lakhamgouda Law College.

In its third cycle of NAAC review, the peer team accredited the college with B++ Grade and 2.83 CGPA.

The peer review team consisted of the former Vice-Chancellor, National Law School of India University in Bengaluru R. Venkata Rao, professor of Tamil Nadu National Law University in Tiruchirappalli Ebenezer Joseph and principal of M.P. Law College in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, N.V. Manikyala Rao during its visit to the college recently.

The college, established in 1938, was among the first institutions of legal education in South India. A city-based group of advocates formed a committee that established this college. Its past students include two former Chief Justices of India, two former Chief Ministers, former Attorney General K.K. Venugopal and several High Court judges.

Recently, the college management honoured five sitting judges of the High Court Karnataka who are college alumni.

Karnatak Law Society office-bearers and college governing council members have congratulated principal A.H. Hawaldar, NAAC co-ordinator Samina Nahid Baig, teachers, staff and students for the accreditation, said a release.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.