Belagavi girl secures AIR 4th rank in NEET

Rucha Pawashe gets same marks as AIR 1st ranker

Rucha Mohan Pawashe, of Uchagaon village in Belagavi district has secured All India 4 th rank among NEET toppers.

A student of Raja Lakhamagouda Science college in Belagavi, she got 715 marks, the same as those obtained by the first ranker.

“The first four candidates had got identical marks and a tie breaker was used to place them in the first four ranks,’’ Smitha Pawashe, her mother explained.

Rucha comes from a family of doctors and feels happy to continue the family tradition.

Her father Mohan, mother Smitha, and her elder brother Prathamesh are doctors. Rucha’s grand father and great grand father have also been doctors.

After higher studies in medicine, she wants to work in a charity hospital. She does not feel bad about the tie-breaker. It is a routine process I think when several students had get identical marks. Anyway, we will all be going to the same college, she said.

Her advise to NEET aspirants is – face the examination confidently, study the question paper and understand the patterns. Try to understand the concepts , rather than learning them by rote and to face the examination without tension. There is no need to study 24 hours a day. You have to manage your time properly so that you don’t seem to waste time, she said. You have to spend quality time with your friends and family as that keeps you sane, she said.

The charitable work by doctors from the Uchagaon Pawashe family is well known. Dr. P.D. Pawashe and his son Dr. Vithal were Ayurvedic doctors. Rucha’s father Mohan and mother Smitha are Homeopathy doctors. Her brother Prathamesh has just completed MBBS. This was Rucha’s second attempt at NEET. She got a rank around 500 in her first attempt.