BEL signs MoU with Belarus-based Defense Initiatives
Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) signed an MoU with Defense Initiatives (DI), Belarus, and Defense Initiatives Aero Pvt. Ltd., India, a subsidiary of DI Belarus, for supply of Airborne Defense Suite (ADS) for the helicopters of the Indian Air Force (IAF).
The cooperation between these companies is also aimed at exploring various business opportunities for India and global markets for ADS, said BEL in a statement on Friday.
