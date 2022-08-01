Begin work on developing Anjanadri as international pilgrimage centre: CM tells officials

He seeks to put an end to confusion on Anjaneya’s birthplace

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday not only sought to put an end to the confusion over authenticity of the birthplace of Lord Anjaneya, but also directed the authorities concerned to begin construction work within four months on developing Anjanadri, the birthplace, as an international pilgrimage centre.

The Chief Minister, who held consultations with elected representatives and officials on development of Anjanadri for which ₹100 crore has been granted in the State budget, maintained that no better evidence is needed than the historical faith of people for thousands of years on Anjanadri being Anjaneya’s birthplace.

“There is no need to declare that Anjaneya was born in Anjanadri Hill. There can be no more important evidence than that of Kishkinda [mentioned in the Ramayana epic]. Some people might be making controversial statements about the birthplace of Lord Anjaneya. But, the fact is that he was born in Kishkinda which is the Anjanadri Hill. I will repeat it a thousand times,” Mr. Bommai said during his visit to Anjanadri Hill at Gangavathi taluk in Koppal district on Monday.

“My government is committed to developing the area, both the foothills and the hillock, and putting all the necessary amenities in place for tourists. We are planning to make it an international pilgrim destination. We have also planned to put a ropeway in place for facilitating the old and sick to reach the top of the hill. The tender for it would be called in the days to come. We have prepared a master plan for the development of not just Anjanadri Hill but the entire area around it. We have reserved ₹24 crore for the acquisition of lands,” Mr. Bommai said.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that all the works are completed within the stipulated time.

“A 600-room Yatri Niwas, toilets and hospital should be part of the project. Appoint required manpower and prepare a detailed project report within two months,” Mr. Bommai told officials at a meeting he held after visiting the hills.

“We need 35 acres for parking facilities. Complete land acquisitions in two months and float tenders. The construction work should start in four months. The Yatri Nivas and road construction should be completed within eight months,” he said.

The Chief Minister also said that his government has prepared a plan to put the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hampi and Mysuru in a tourism circuit.