Bear that strayed into Ballari city captured

A female Sloth Bear, aged about 6-7, that had strayed into Ballari city on Friday was captured around 2 p.m. on Saturday.

As per the information provided by Sidram Chalkapure, Deputy Conservator of Forests, officers and staff from the Ballari forest division had to carry out a day-long rescue operation.

“The operation was meticulously planned and executed to ensure that no harm was inflicted either to the animal or people. The people in the vicinity maintained calm and cooperated during the whole operation,” Mr. Chalkapure said after the operation.

A veterinary doctor from the Atal Bihari Zoological Park examined the bear and the department is planning to release the animal into the wild again, Mr. Chalkapure added.

Apart from the forest staff, personnel from Hampi Zoo, Police, Home Guards, and Red Cross and local wildlife experts and rescuers were also involved in the sensitive task of capturing a wild animal in a residential area. The team was led by Manjunath, Range Forest Officer Ballari.