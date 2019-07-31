Bear killed in road mishap

A bear was found dead near Hosur Cross on the national highway in Koppal district on Tuesday morning. Forest Department officials said the bear — male, about 2 years old — was hit by a speeding truck when it was crossing the highway between 4 and 5 a.m.

Speaking to The Hindu, Deputy Commissioner P. Sunil Kumar said the deceased animal was cremated in the presence of Deputy Conservator of Forests Yashpal Kshirasagar after the post-mortem was done. A hit-and-run case was also registered in Koppal.

Bears densely populate the hilly areas around Sulikere, Hasagal, Challari and other villages and are commonly found crossing the highway even during the daytime.

“The area in question is densely populated by bears. The majority of the land in the area belongs to the Revenue Department and Forest Department. That is why we have sent a proposal to the government to declare the area as a Bear Conservative Reserve. It is yet to make a decision,” Mr. Kshirsagar said.