Karnataka

Bear killed in road mishap

more-in

A bear was found dead near Hosur Cross on the national highway in Koppal district on Tuesday morning. Forest Department officials said the bear — male, about 2 years old — was hit by a speeding truck when it was crossing the highway between 4 and 5 a.m.

Speaking to The Hindu, Deputy Commissioner P. Sunil Kumar said the deceased animal was cremated in the presence of Deputy Conservator of Forests Yashpal Kshirasagar after the post-mortem was done. A hit-and-run case was also registered in Koppal.

Bears densely populate the hilly areas around Sulikere, Hasagal, Challari and other villages and are commonly found crossing the highway even during the daytime.

“The area in question is densely populated by bears. The majority of the land in the area belongs to the Revenue Department and Forest Department. That is why we have sent a proposal to the government to declare the area as a Bear Conservative Reserve. It is yet to make a decision,” Mr. Kshirsagar said.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
animal
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 31, 2019 5:30:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/bear-killed-in-road-mishap/article28764554.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY