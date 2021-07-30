Be ready with info on progress achieved: DC

He says CM may hold review meeting soon

Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham on Friday told the heads of various departments in the district to submit reports on the progress achieved until July 31 under various schemes/programmes in their departments in view of the possibility of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai holding the district-wise progress review meetings soon.

“Furnish details of the progress achieved until July 31. You have only two weeks’ time to complete the process. The progress has been hampered for over six months in view of COVID-19. But, it cannot be delayed and the department-wise details on the status of the programmes must be given at the earliest,” Dr. Gautham told the officers at a meeting held at the Zilla Panchayat here.

The meeting to review progress in various departments and boards and corporations in the district was chaired by Secretary in-charge of Mysuru district and the Mysuru Zilla Panchayat Administrator Jayaram.

Dr. Gautham said, “I know all of you have done well but the information on the progress has to be supported with data for conveying the same to the government. All details have to be kept ready ahead of the CM’s meeting. The district officials must make the taluk officials pro-active. Farm activities need to be improved in view of the monsoon.”

Earlier, Mr. Jayaram, who chaired the meeting, said the benefits of Sakala must reach the public without any delay and stressed the need for early clearance of the applications submitted under Sakala.

He warned against unnecessary delay in clearing the files and rejection of the applications.