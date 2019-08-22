Be generous while assessing rain damage, officials told

Newly-inducted Ministers Govind Karjol and K.S. Eshwarappa on Wednesday asked officials to be generous while assessing damage to ensure that flood victims get higher compensation.

Chairing a review meeting here, the Ministers said that as the victims had lost so much to floods, the officials must ensure that they get better compensation to restart their lives.

Reading out statistics about flood damage, Deputy Commissioner Y.S. Patil suggested that the Ministers study a plan for proper management of water release from dams.

He said that owing to improper coordination of officials on discharge of water from dams, the Deputy Commissioners are unable to get a clear picture on the quantum of release of water. Proper management will help the Deputy Commissioners prepare for floods.

Earlier, he said that the district had suffered loss to infrastructure estimated at ₹ 33 crore and damage to houses put at ₹ 4.62 crore.

He, however, said that as water is yet to recede from agricultural fields, the actual crop loss will be assessed only later.

With regard to damage to electricity material, he said that 846 poles and 428 transformers have been damaged.

Shivanand Patil, MLA, said that the government should consider giving compensation to fishermen who lost their nets and boats. He also urged the officials to assess the damage caused to private pumpsets for giving compensation.

Taking note of it, Mr. Karjol directed the officials of Fisheries Department to conduct a detailed survey and submit a report for taking action.

M.B. Patil, MLA, who was also present, urged the government to grant ₹ 10 lakh to flood victims and help them rebuild houses. Later, Mr. Karjol said that he has directed the officials to compete the survey in the next 10 days after which the government will take a decision on giving compensation to such victims.